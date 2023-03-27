Cowboy Boots: Indiana’s Most Googled Fashion Trend

STATEWIDE — Boohoo fashion experts conducted a study on the most popular fashion trends in the United States. The study analyzed Google search data and found that cowboy boots, loafers, Chelsea boots, graphic tees, and bomber jackets topped the list. Cowboy boots were the most popular trend in several states, including Indiana.

Cowboy boots have been a staple in Western fashion for many years, but their popularity has grown in recent years, even among mainstream audiences worldwide. The style of Western wear has been embraced by fashion enthusiasts and festivalgoers, further fueling the trend’s popularity.

The study also found that loafers and Chelsea boots have become popular across Indiana. Loafers are versatile and comfortable shoes that can be dressed up or down, while Chelsea boots are a classic style of ankle boots that are both stylish and practical.

Graphic tees have also become an Indiana fashion staple with eye-catching designs and slogans that allow individuals to express their personality and make a statement. Meanwhile, bomber jackets have remained a popular choice for both Hoosier men and women due to their versatility and timeless appeal.