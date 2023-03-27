Gerry Dick Joins Tony Katz to Discuss all things Indiana Business

Gerry Dick is the man to talk to about business in Indiana, so you know Tony Katz had to bring him on the show.
There is a new study out indicating that golf is a $2 billion driver in Indiana. That is a lot of money. The National Golf Foundation released a report that found the activity also provides more than $1 billion in direct money contributed annually to the state’s economy.
speaking of bringing in money, Indiana casinos made the state over $1 billion according to Playusa.com. While Gerry was on the show, he and Tony Katz discussed the idea of putting a casino in Indianapolis.
To hear the full conversation, click the link below.
