JMV Joins Tony Katz to Discuss the Final Four

Published on March 27, 2023

The Final Four for this year’s NCAA tournament is set, and for the first time ever the Final Four does not contain a one, two, or three seed.

March Madness has without a doubt lived up to the hype. That is why there is no possible way that you predicted this year’s Final Four. Of the 20 million brackets filled out on ESPN’s website only 37 people predicted the Final Four accurately.

The fact that 37 people predicted it is insane.

The four teams are nine seed Florida Atlantic, five seed San Diego State, five seed Miami, and four seed UConn.

Tony Katz had 107.5 The Fan host JMV join the show to discuss how incredible the tournament has been so far.

Click the link below to listen to the discussion.

