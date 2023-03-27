Human Remains Found In Spencer County ID’D As Man Missing Since 2018

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. — The human remains found in Spencer County over the weekend are those of a missing man.

State police announced on Sunday that the remains belonged to Donald Westfall, Jr. who has been missing since 2018. Troopers say that two hunters were in a rural area of the county looking for shed deer antlers when they happened upon the remains.

“Through the power of modern forensics, Dr. Wells, an oncologist from Indianapolis was able to positively ID the deceased as Donald Westfall, Jr.,” said Sgt. Robbie Lambert with Indiana State Police.

Cassi Meyer, who is Westfall’s cousin, said in a public statement that she is grateful to the hunter who found Westfall and the detectives that worked hard on the case.

“We knew that we would one day find Donnie and be able to properly lay him to rest, and today is that day,” said Meyer

State police say they have not figured out how Westfall died yet.