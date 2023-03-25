Listen Live
Police Warn Community About Counterfeit Drug

Published on March 25, 2023

The question mark from laid out of medicine pills on blue background.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield Police are warning you to watch out for an illegal drug that is similar to fentanyl.

WISH TV reports that “Pyro” is a light blue pill featuring dark blue dots.  It looks like an oxycodone pill, with an “m” on one side and “30” on the other.

Westfield Police Lieutenant Billy Adams says, if you see something matching this description, assume it is a counterfeit drug, even if you get it from a friend.  You should only trust medications that are filled by a legitimate pharmacy.

Officers say “Pyro” is up to 1,500 times more powerful than morphine.  They are urging you to call police if you think you have seen or been given the drug.

At least one person has died in connection with the drug already, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.  Community members are working together to inform the public about the drug and its dangers.

Tablet

Source: BSIP/UIG / Getty

