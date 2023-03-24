IMPD Releases Edited Body Cam Video of February Police Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember the February 25th police shooting of George Leachman on the east side of Indianapolis. Now, Indianapolis Metro Police have released edited-body cam video from that shooting.

IMPD says the whole situation started when an officer spotted a stolen black pickup truck. Police say they tried to pull over the driver, who was later identified as Leachman, 42, but he refused and rammed the truck into one of the officer’s patrol cars.

The separate police body cam videos indicate that Leachman rammed the truck into multiple cop cars, injuring multiple officers.

Eventually, two officers get out of their cars on Poplar Street and start firing shots at Leachman. He was shot, and quickly treated on the scene. Leachman survived the shooting and was later arrested.

Three IMPD officers were hurt when the truck rammed their patrol cars. One officer went to the hospital with a broken arm, says IMPD.

Police say they found a gun in the backseat of the pickup truck.

You can watch the full video released by IMPD here.