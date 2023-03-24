House Passes “Parental Bill of Rights” Bill, But is Unlikely to Pass in the Senate

WASHINGTON--An education bill emphasizing parental rights in the classroom approved in the Republican-led House Friday, but it is unlikely to pass in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The bill would require that public schools post class curriculums, reading lists, library books and school budgets online. It would also require schools receiving money from the federal government to get parental consent before changing a minor’s gender markers, pronouns or preferred name on school materials.

“As a mother of three children in school, I know how important it is for parents to know what’s happening with their children in the classroom. Unfortunately this bill is necessary,” said Indiana Republican Congresswoman Erin Houchin. Houchin also serves on the House Education and Workforce Committee.

Houchin says it would increase transparency from schools. Democrats disagree with the bill.

“Their educational agenda is pretty simple: They want to ban books, they want to bully the LGBTQ+ community, and they want to bring guns into classrooms, kindergarten, and above,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The parental bill of rights focuses on five principles, including that parents have the right to know what their children are being taught; that parents have the right to be heard; that parents have the right to see the school budget; that parents have the right to protect their children’s privacy; and that parents have a right to keep their children safe.