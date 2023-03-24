IU Graduate Coaching FAU, Who’s Now Headed to the Elite 8

NEW YORK–The Florida Atlantic Owl men’s basketball team is moving on to the Elite 8. They beat Tennessee 62-55 in the Sweet 16 Thursday night.
The coach of the Owls, Dusty May, was a student manager under Bob Knight at Indiana University from 1996 to 2000. He also graduated from Eastern Greene High School in 1995.
May says his team is “battle-tested” and his players “really believe in what we do.”
Florida Atlantic plays Kansas State Saturday night at 6:09 pm for the chance to go to the Final Four.
