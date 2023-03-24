Purdue Students Protest Michael Knowles

Daily Wire host, Michael Knowles, was invited to speak at Purdue University where he was met with anything but friendly faces.

Michael Knowles is known for his book “Reasons to vote for Democrats,” the pages are mostly blank.

Outside of funny books, Knowles is also vocal on other issues, especially LGBTQ+.

He was quoted saying “Transgenderism must be eradicated.” This struck quite the chord with some of the students at Purdue.

This led to multiple protests, including a block party that had a drag show. It is pretty wild stuff.

Tony Katz’s thoughts on the subject are can’t miss. Click the link below to hear them.

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/purdue-students-embarrass-themselves-protesting-mi