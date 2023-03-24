Listen Live
Tony Katz

Purdue Students Protest Michael Knowles

Published on March 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Daily Wire host, Michael Knowles, was invited to speak at Purdue University where he was met with anything but friendly faces.

Michael Knowles is known for his book “Reasons to vote for Democrats,” the pages are mostly blank.

Outside of funny books, Knowles is also vocal on other issues, especially LGBTQ+.

He was quoted saying “Transgenderism must be eradicated.” This struck quite the chord with some of the students at Purdue.

This led to multiple protests, including a block party that had a drag show. It is pretty wild stuff.

Tony Katz’s thoughts on the subject are can’t miss. Click the link below to hear them.

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/purdue-students-embarrass-themselves-protesting-mi

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close