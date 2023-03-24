Listen Live
Local News

Man Shot In Hendricks County Town; Another Man Arrested

Published on March 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLAYTON, Ind. — A 42-year-old man has been shot in a Hendricks County town, police say.

Hendricks County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a person shot at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Crawford Street in Clayton. That is a residential part of the town of 1,000 residents in southern Hendricks County, according to a Town Council member.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had a gunshot wound. The injury was not believed to be life-threatening. Police did not share the man’s identity. Information on the man’s condition was not provided.

Investigators think a domestic dispute led to the shooting.

Related Stories

A 20-year-old man, who deputies say is a relative of the man, has been taken into custody as the suspect. Police have not announced criminal charges.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close