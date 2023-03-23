Principal Announces Resignation, Frustrating Many

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. — Parents and students alike are expressing their frustrations after a middle school principal announced his resignation.

East Noble Middle School Principal Andrew Deming has made it clear he plans to step away from his current role at the end of the school year, and he has listed some of the reasons behind his decision.

WANE 15 reports that Deming attributed some of his decision to Superintendent Dr. Teresa Gremaux. On Facebook, he said that he “knew the change was not the right fit for our corporation or community,” as he had strongly admired the leadership of the former superintendent.

He then went into more detail, adding, “The superintendent has been at the middle school building two to three times this entire school year and has yet to see me interact with students and the love I pour into them.” He stated that her “degrading comments and statements” were a big part of his unexpected resignation.

That being said, he acknowledged that the job itself has taken a toll on him over the past few years. He noted, “Regardless of district leadership, the shelf life of my career was going to be ending in the coming years.”

In response to his decision, students gathered together to express their discontent. In a video taken of the students, they seemed to loudly chant a nickname for the principal at one point.

There is even a petition to remove Dr. Gremaux from her position. At this time, it has more than 1,700 signatures.

Dr. Gremaux told WANE 15, “We are disappointed by his resignation and again saddened when declined an offer to rescind his resignation. He will be missed by staff, students, and parents. We wish him nothing but the best for his future.”

Deming has worn many hats over his decades-long career with the school. He wrote, “East Noble has always been my home.”