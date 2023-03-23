Columbus Firefighter Arrested for DUI

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A firefighter in Columbus, Indiana, was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury. On March 15, police responded to a report of a traffic incident at the intersection of East 500 North and North 1150 East, resulting in injury to the victim.

The victim stated that while riding his bike north on North 1150 East, he was struck by a red Chevrolet pickup truck, which then turned onto East 500 North and traveled westbound. The victim was found lying next to the road and was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for possible internal injuries.

An hour after the incident, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the collision in the area of State Street and McKinley Avenue. Nicholas Tuttle, 35, of Columbus, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Sobriety tests indicated that he was under the influence at the time of the incident.

Tuttle took a certified breath test, which showed a breath alcohol content level of .11. Tuttle’s vehicle showed damage consistent with the collision. Two children who were in Tuttle’s vehicle at the time of the traffic stop were released to their mother.

The Columbus Fire Department has placed Tuttle on administrative leave. The incident is being reviewed by the Fire Department Administration and the City of Columbus Public Works Board.