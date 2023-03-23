Does Donald Trump Wants to be Indicted?

If you have by chance been living under a rock, Donald Trump predicted he would be indicted at some point.

The indictment is over whether or not he paid Stormy Daniels hush money.

If Trump is indicted, he will be the first former president to ever face criminal charges.

Some are speculating that Trump wants to be indicted and arrested. He could possibly have plans to use the indictment for his political benefit.

