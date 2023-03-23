Listen Live
The Hammer and Nigel Show

Biden Madness 2.0 THE FINALS

Published on March 22, 2023

The inappropriate comments, mispronunciations of common words, complete botching of principles our country is founded on have all lead up to this moment: It’s the finals for Biden Madness 2.0.

You’ve heard some of the worst of the worst Biden-isms go head-to-head as we narrow down what cringey hilarious moment is our sitting president’s most iconic line.

Let’s take a look back on some the competitors who were worthy of the battle, but ultimately fell as eliminations knocked them out one-by-one.

We are down to just two Biden quotes.

SEED #8. Happy Birthday 

Biden enthusiastically leads a ‘happy birthday’ song dedicated to MLK’s III wife, on MLK day…but forgets her name mid-song.

VS

#7 Seed: You Ain’t Black. 

This classic line has made it back to the the finals. Biden was on the campaign trail when he made this unforgettable comment on a radio interview with Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club.”

There can only be one winner, so vote wisely and tune in Thursday around 4:48pm as we crown the newest champion of BIDEN MADNESS.

