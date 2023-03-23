Biden Madness 2.0 THE FINALS

The inappropriate comments, mispronunciations of common words, complete botching of principles our country is founded on have all lead up to this moment: It’s the finals for Biden Madness 2.0.

You’ve heard some of the worst of the worst Biden-isms go head-to-head as we narrow down what cringey hilarious moment is our sitting president’s most iconic line.

Let’s take a look back on some the competitors who were worthy of the battle, but ultimately fell as eliminations knocked them out one-by-one.

We are down to just two Biden quotes.

SEED #8. Happy Birthday

Biden enthusiastically leads a ‘happy birthday’ song dedicated to MLK’s III wife, on MLK day…but forgets her name mid-song.

VS

#7 Seed: You Ain’t Black.

This classic line has made it back to the the finals. Biden was on the campaign trail when he made this unforgettable comment on a radio interview with Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club.”

There can only be one winner, so vote wisely and tune in Thursday around 4:48pm as we crown the newest champion of BIDEN MADNESS.