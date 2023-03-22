Listen Live
A Breakfast with Bunnysaurus Rex

Published on March 22, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — You don’t have to wait until April to get in the Easter spirit.

This weekend, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will be hosting its Breakfast with Bunnysaurus Rex.  The event allows you to enjoy one of the museum’s most notable exhibits while celebrating the holiday.

Here, you and your family can eat a breakfast featuring scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, hash browns, and fruit, as well as coffee and orange juice.  Then, you can head to the Dinosphere for an egg hunt of “prehistoric proportions.”

There will also be opportunities to meet the Bunnysaurus Rex, complete crafts, attempt an obstacle course, and more.

The Breakfast with Bunnysaurus Rex will run Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m.  It is currently sold out.

