Biden reads poem and completely butchers it

Published on March 22, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions after introducing his budget request for fiscal year 2023 in the State Dining Room of the White House on March 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. After giving remarks on his $5.8 trillion budget request, President Biden spoke on the speech he gave in Poland over the weekend. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Biden recently attempted to read a poem during a National Medals of Arts and National Humanities Medals ceremony and it didn’t go so well.

The poem that Biden stumbled through was written by Richard Blanco for former President Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

“And always one moon like a silent drum tapping at every rooftop and every window on every – in – of every county – country,” he began, adding “Let me start this over again.”

“I’m getting so intimidated by you being here,” the president told Mr. Blanco, a Spanish-born poet who lives in Maine.

Biden tried to make up for his first attempt but it wasn’t much of an improvement.

“And always one moon/ like a silent drum tapping on every rooftop/ and every window of one country … county … county,” said Biden, reading from the teleprompter.

Earlier in the day, Biden also struggled to pronounce the name of a new national monument.

