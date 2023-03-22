Four People Injured in Boone County Crash on I-74

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–Four people were injured in a Boone County crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a semi was going eastbound on I-74 when one of its tires blew out and the semi hit a utility van. Both the van and the semi ended up crossing the center line and hit another semi.

Police say the driver of the semi was 53-year-old Ardis Tucker of Saint Paul, Indiana. The driver of the utility van has been identified as 49-year-old Jason Marshall of Indianapolis. The passenger in the utility van was 39-year-old Geneva Chestnut of New Castle. 30-year-old Nathaniel Adams drove the other semi.

Marshall, Chesnut, and Adams were taken by ambulance to a hospital. Tucker was airlifted to a hospital. All four of them are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate. At this time, the incident is still under investigation,” said Boone County Sheriff Tony Harris Tuesday night.