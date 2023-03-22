NWS: Heavy Rain Across Indiana Likely Thursday through Saturday Morning

STATEWIDE—The National Weather Service is predicting that rain will fall across Indiana over the next few days. They believe the day with the heaviest rainfall will be Thursday with the highest amounts of rain being from Indianapolis down to portions of southern Indiana.

The rain is supposed to last through Saturday morning.

“Right now we are thinking there is a moderate chance for flooding, which is probably more than a 30% chance for any given area,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Eckhoff is most concerned about the southern part of the state.

“It’s looking like two inches or maybe even two and a half inches around Indianapolis. Down by Bloomington, there could be more towards 3-5 inches in some spots,” said Eckhoff.

Eckhoff says there is a 10% chance of severe weather at this point, but he’s offering some advice.

“Don’t go outside when there’s outside. When there is flooding, don’t go into standing water. You don’t know how deep it is,” said Eckhoff.

Rain finally tapers off Saturday morning.