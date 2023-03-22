Listen Live
Transgenders are Considering Leaving Indiana

Published on March 22, 2023

Transgender Hoosiers are considering leaving the state, because they feel their options are starting to run out.

The House committee approved a ban on gender transition care for minors.

The bill will ban hormone therapy, puberty blockers or surgery for gender transition uses for anyone under 18.

This is a great bill.

It protects children, and if people want to leave because we are protecting children then let them leave.

