Transgenders are Considering Leaving Indiana

Transgender Hoosiers are considering leaving the state, because they feel their options are starting to run out.
The House committee approved a ban on gender transition care for minors.
The bill will ban hormone therapy, puberty blockers or surgery for gender transition uses for anyone under 18.
This is a great bill.
It protects children, and if people want to leave because we are protecting children then let them leave.
