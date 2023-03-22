State Gas Tax Set To Increase Again

STATEWIDE — You can expect to be paying a little more for gas in the coming year throughout the state. The tax you pay on a gallon of gasoline will go up again next month.

The state Department of Revenue said Tuesday that the state’s gasoline use tax will climb 0.4 cents to 19 cents-per-gallon starting April 1.

This is the third consecutive month the tax has increased as gas prices have also risen. The gasoline use tax is based on the average price of gasoline in Indiana during the previous month.

April’s tax will still be more than 10-cents lower than the highest gasoline use tax rate, 29.1 cents per gallon set in August of 2022.