Suspect in Greenwood Ale Emporium Shooting Charged with Murder

GREENWOOD, Ind.–The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office filed murder charges Monday morning against a 25-year-old man who they believe shot and killed another man outside of an Ale Emporium restaurant in Greenwood earlier this month.

Investigators think Marco Antonio Gonzalez, 25, of Whiteland killed 52-year-old Timothy Sannito of Indianapolis on March 8. Sannito died at a hospital the next morning. Gonzalez was eventually arrested March 13.

Along with murder, Gonzalez is also charged with criminal recklessness.

The probable cause affidavit reveals a conversation Gonzalez had with a detective after he was arrested. The affidavit says Gonzalez told the officer that the shooting “wasn’t premeditated and I didn’t know the guy.”

Investigators also asked Gonzalez if anybody was threatening him prior to the shooting, to which he responded, “not really.”

While being taken to the Johnson County Jail, the affidavit says Gonzalez asked the sergeant if he had ever killed anyone. The sergeant responded by saying he served in the Marines and was involved in a separate shooting. Gonzalez then responded, “I should have joined the military — at least then I could have murdered someone and gotten away with it.”

A fundraiser was set up to help cover Sannito’s funeral expenses, and in five days nearly $24,000 was raised so far, according to the fundraising page on Treasured Memories Community Funding.

Sannito’s family is keeping the fundraiser open until March 31 for donations to help his family get through the next few weeks.

