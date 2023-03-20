Indiana Ranked Tenth in Nation for Practicing Medicine

STATEWIDE — WalletHub, a personal finance website, recently ranked Indiana as one of the top states for practicing medicine. According to their report, Indiana ranks 10th overall, 5th for opportunity and completion, and 4th for the highest average annual wage for physicians adjusted for the cost of living.

Despite the hardships and risks associated with the profession, doctors are compensated well, with general physicians earning a median salary of $208,000 or more per year. However, the average medical school debt for doctors is approximately $202,000.

To assist doctors in deciding where to practice, WalletHub analyzed 19 key metrics to compare the 50 states and the District of Columbia. These metrics range from the average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita and the quality of the public hospital system.

Indiana stands out in the report for its favorable rankings. The state offers great opportunities for physicians, with a high average annual wage adjusted for the cost of living. Additionally, the state boasts a strong healthcare system and a high completion rate for medical programs. These factors make Indiana an attractive option for physicians looking to practice medicine.

As the demand for high-quality medical care persists, doctors remain an essential profession. WalletHub’s report emphasizes the importance of supporting and rewarding these hardworking individuals for their life-saving work.