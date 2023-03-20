SVB Collapse is Pulling Attention Away from Signature Bank

On March 10th, Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, and the banking in the United States has been crazy ever since.

Signature Bank is the latest bank to collapse, and things in New York do not look great.

New York Community Bancorp has taken over the bank and assumed most of its deposits.

Just like at Silicon Valley Bank, the FDIC, Federal Reserve, and U.S. Treasury Department have come out and said that all deposits, both insured and uninsured, will be guaranteed.

They have also said that the guaranteeing of all deposits will not impact taxpayers.