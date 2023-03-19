Evansville Burglar Held Woman Hostage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police set up a perimeter to catch a suspect who held a woman at gunpoint and stole her car.

Police say Friday morning around 9:00 a.m., they were called to Old Business 41 for “suspicious circumstances.” The victim told police that a man, Shane McCammon, went into her hotel room overnight with a gun.

He stole items and her car, then McCammon held her against her will. While police were speaking to the woman, they saw Shane McCammon driving the car he stole with another passenger inside.

Police stopped McCammon, but he and the woman he was with wouldn’t get out of the car.

Evansville Police say they set up a perimeter around the car because they still believed he could have the gun. A negotiator arrived to speak with the two, the woman eventually surrendered to police, but McCammon didn’t. Half-an-hour later of giving him commands to get out the car, police were able arrest McCammon.

While searching the car, officers found the gun and a machete found in the driver’s side door panel. Police say the gun was found under the seat, which an officer saw McCammon reaching to.

The woman was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement. McCammon – a previously convicted felon – was charged with Burglary, Auto Theft, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Operating a Vehicle without a license.