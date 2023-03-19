ISP: Ohio Man Wanted in Oklahoma Arrested in Indiana

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Ohio and wanted out of Oklahoma has been arrested in Indiana.

Indiana State Police pulled over a maroon Subaru Sunday morning around 9 o’clock for speeding. This traffic stop was on Interstate 70 near the Knightstown exit.

The driver was identified as Wilmer Guerrero, 22, of Columbus, Ohio. It was during the traffic stop that police learned Guerrero was wanted out of Oklahoma for robbery, not to mention he was driving without a license.

Wilmer Guerrero was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail. He will be extradited to Oklahoma to face the robbery charge.