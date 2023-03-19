Listen Live
ISP: Ohio Man Wanted in Oklahoma Arrested in Indiana

Published on March 19, 2023

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Ohio and wanted out of Oklahoma has been arrested in Indiana.

Indiana State Police pulled over a maroon Subaru Sunday morning around 9 o’clock for speeding. This traffic stop was on Interstate 70 near the Knightstown exit.

The driver was identified as Wilmer Guerrero, 22, of Columbus, Ohio. It was during the traffic stop that police learned Guerrero was wanted out of Oklahoma for robbery, not to mention he was driving without a license.

Wilmer Guerrero was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail. He will be extradited to Oklahoma to face the robbery charge.

