IMPD: At Least 7 Shot, 2 Dead in the Last 24 Hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven people have been shot in the past 24 hours, leaving two people dead.

The most recent shooting happened Sunday morning on the city’s west side.

Another shooting involved a walk-in person shot at Community Hospital South just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the person is in stable condition.

Shortly before that, police say a young man was shot around 3:15 a.m. near Munsie Street and Welland Street in Cumberland. Officers say he is also in stable condition however, a witness near the scene was injured.

One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the south side. It happened around midnight on the corner of Dudley Avenue and Singleton Street.

Just before that, two people were shot Saturday night around 9 p.m. on the near east side near the corner of Washington and East Park View Avenue.

Another man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon on the near northeast side. It happened around 1 p.m. on Beckwith Drive. That’s near East 25th Street and North Keystone Avenue. When police arrived, they found the man outside with gunshot wounds. Police say he died later at the hospital.

Police have not provided details regarding the identity of anyone involved in the shootings.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.