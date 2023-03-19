IMPD: Person Killed in Apartment Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a person was killed Sunday morning at the Chapel Hill Apartments.

Indianapolis Metro Police officers first responded around 8:00 a.m. to the shooting on Chapelwood Boulevard, that’s next to 10th street in Chapel Hill, to the report of a person shot.

Police say they arrived to find one victim in critical condition from gunshot wounds. They later confirmed that the victim died around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police have not reported any more details.