IMPD: Person Killed in Apartment Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a person was killed Sunday morning at the Chapel Hill Apartments.
Indianapolis Metro Police officers first responded around 8:00 a.m. to the shooting on Chapelwood Boulevard, that’s next to 10th street in Chapel Hill, to the report of a person shot.
Police say they arrived to find one victim in critical condition from gunshot wounds. They later confirmed that the victim died around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police have not reported any more details.
