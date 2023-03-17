Chaplain Visits Patients as St. Patrick

INDIANAPOLIS — The real St. Patrick may have died in 461 C.E., but that did not stop one chaplain from getting in character to visit hospital patients.

Chaplain Kevin Caspersen spent time with patients and families Friday at the Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center. His costume featured a decorated green vestment, stole, miter, and staff.

The man also passed out gold coins and shared fun stories. He has stepped into this role three times and has noted its ties to his faith.

Caspersen said, “I’m hoping to make the connection between healthcare and the Catholic faith because our mission is to carry forward the healing ministry of Jesus.”