Get Gift Cards for Donating Blood This Month

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been considering donating blood, now may be the perfect time. The American Red Cross is offering gift card incentives for donating through March 31st.

You can donate blood, platelets, or plasma this month in exchange for a $10 digital gift card. And, five donors will be randomly selected for $3,000 Visa Prepaid Cards.

All blood types are needed, but if you are one of the special few universal donors, the Red Cross is especially hoping to see you. Blood shortages have been a concern across the state, especially in recent months.

At your appointment, you’ll need to show a blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification. You can make an appointment to donate by calling the Red Cross, or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

You can also volunteer for the organization, if you would like to support others as they donate. Learn more at redcross.org.