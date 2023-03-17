Mike Pence: We Must Continue to Support Ukraine

KEENE, NH.–Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence is urging the U.S. Government to continue supporting Ukraine in its current conflict with Russia.

Pence spoke at a Republican fundraising dinner in New Hampshire Thursday night.

“Republicans need to speak clearly that we understand that American is the arsenal of democracy… we must continue to provide the courageous Ukrainian military the support they need to drive Russia off their sovereign soil,” said Pence to reporters.

Pence argued that Russian Vladimir Putin must be stopped as soon as possible because he wouldn’t quit otherwise.

“If Putin was able to overtake Ukraine, it wouldn’t be too long before Russian tanks would be rolling into NATO countries where our service members would be required to enter the fight,” said Pence.

Pence said it is an “American obligation.”

“We have an obligation to lead the free world and to give the Ukrainian military the support they need to repel the Russian invasion. I believe that’s in our interest. The stability of Europe is in our interest,” said Pence.

Pence has not made a decision yet about possibly running for President in 2024, but he has been meeting with Republican activists and leaders in New Hampshire and other states.

Pence’s comments are much different than that of former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. They both have said protecting Ukraine is not a vital interest to the United States of America.