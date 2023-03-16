Woman charged with Several Counts of Neglect for Death of One-Year-Old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman faces charges for the death of her 1-year-old daughter in November 2020.

Alexandria Jones is charged with three counts of felony child neglect, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Court papers say 1-year-old Kamilah Hernandez died shortly after arriving at the hospital on Nov. 26, 2020. After she died, doctors discovered that she had burns on 25% of her body, court papers say.

According to court documents, Jones told police that her daughter was burned by hot water from a kitchen faucet. She said she tried to care for her daughter’s wounds, but waited three days to take Hernandez to the hospital, and only did so after her symptoms worsened and she began vomiting.

An autopsy determined that Hernandez died of thermal injury. The coroner also found that the little girl had suffered several broken bones sometime before her death.

Jones is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.