29 People Arrested in Johnson County Drug Bust

Published on March 16, 2023

GREENWOOD, Ind. – 29 people were arrested in a drug bust in Johnson County Wednesday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office worked with Greenwood and Franklin Police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office to make the arrests.

“You start to prevent crime by taking these drug dealers off the streets,” said Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess. He hopes that these kinds of operations send a message to drug dealers about what happens if they get caught in his County.

Burgess expects more arrests to follow. Most of the people arrested are from central Indiana.

