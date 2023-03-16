29 People Arrested in Johnson County Drug Bust

GREENWOOD, Ind. – 29 people were arrested in a drug bust in Johnson County Wednesday.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office worked with Greenwood and Franklin Police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office to make the arrests.
“You start to prevent crime by taking these drug dealers off the streets,” said Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess. He hopes that these kinds of operations send a message to drug dealers about what happens if they get caught in his County.
Burgess expects more arrests to follow. Most of the people arrested are from central Indiana.
-
A black wedding band on a man's right hand means WHAT?
-
Honda Moving Accord Production to Indiana
-
Man Found Shot Outside Greenwood Restaurant, Later Died
-
Delphi Murders Trial May Be Far, Far Away
-
Hoosiers Get Ready for Senior Night, Final Regular Season Contest
-
Kegan Kline's Father, Podcaster, & "anthony_shots" Model Named Potential Witnesses
-
Indiana is near the top of Pro 2A States
-
Teen Critically Injured After Car Crash