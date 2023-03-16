Fishers Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

FISHERS, Ind. — A man from Fishers, Indiana was arrested by police after they received a tip that led to a search of his residence. Nathaniel Cornelius, a 40-year-old man, is accused of possessing child pornography on his computer. He faces several charges, including seven counts of possessing child pornography as a Level 5 felony and two counts of possessing child pornography as a Level 6 felony.

The Fishers Police Department reported that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided the tip that led investigators to Cornelius. When they searched his home, they found digital evidence, including child sex abuse material on his computer.

According to court documents, Nathaniel Cornelius allegedly disclosed to an individual that he was attracted to children as young as 8 years old. In November, police interviewed Cornelius regarding the alleged nude children images he was accused of possessing. Cornelius reportedly confessed to having a “compulsion” to collect photos of prepubescent girls and referred to himself as a “digital packrat” of child pornography.

Cornelius is currently in custody at Hamilton County Jail on a cash or surety bond of $100,000. If convicted, he may be sentenced to one to six years in prison for the Level 5 felony charges.