Mother Charged with Neglect After 5-Year-Old Ingests THC-Infused Gummies

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A woman in North Vernon, Indiana, has been charged with neglect of a dependent after her five-year-old daughter was found unconscious at home due to exposure to THC-infused gummies.

The incident occurred on February 2 when the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child. Upon arrival, deputies found the girl on the floor and immediately flew her to an Indianapolis hospital, where she was treated for exposure to THC.

Investigations by the sheriff’s office revealed that the child had ingested THC gummies the day before, causing her to behave in an “abnormal and lethargic” manner. However, treatment was not sought until the following day, when the girl was found unconscious. It was also discovered that this was the second time the girl had been exposed to THC-infused products, with the first incident going unreported.

The mother, Amanda Johnson, was taken into custody on March 10 and charged with neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury. The child has since been discharged from the hospital after regaining consciousness.