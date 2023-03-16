NWS: Rain, High Winds, Cold Temperatures Across Indiana in the Coming Days

STATEWIDE–Rain and high wind gusts will move through Indiana at times Thursday and linger into Friday.

“What we can expect is showers to increase in coverage starting this afternoon and last into the evening. Some of these winds will be strong. Wind gusts could ramp up to about 35 mph,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Nield says the entire state needs to be ready.

“Pretty much everybody is going to get a good, soaking rain. We can’t rule out a few trees coming down. It might make driving a little bit difficult for some high-profile vehicles, and could cause some spotty power outages,” said Nield.

Most of the state will get either a half inch of rain or less. Then this weekend it gets cooler.

“Highs on Saturday will likely be around the freezing mark. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-30s. Then we’ll rebound as we get into next week,” said Nield.