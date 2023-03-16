E.J. Antoni Joins Tony Katz to Discuss the Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

EJ Antoni works for the Heritage Foundation. he is a research fellow for Regional Economics in the Center for Data Analysis.
Antoni does a great job explaining what happened with Silicon Valley Bank, and what it could mean for other banks going forward.
-
A black wedding band on a man's right hand means WHAT?
-
Honda Moving Accord Production to Indiana
-
Man Found Shot Outside Greenwood Restaurant, Later Died
-
Delphi Murders Trial May Be Far, Far Away
-
Hoosiers Get Ready for Senior Night, Final Regular Season Contest
-
Kegan Kline's Father, Podcaster, & "anthony_shots" Model Named Potential Witnesses
-
Indiana is near the top of Pro 2A States
-
Teen Critically Injured After Car Crash