TikTok Could be Banned in the United States

The Biden Administration is threatening the number one social media app amongst young people’s presence in the United States.

If TikTok’s Chinese owners do not sell the company, then the Biden Administration could ban the app on U.S. soil.

There is worry amongst the U.S. officials that China could figure out a way to use the app to manipulate Americans.

TikTok claims that changing the owners will not do anything. The data flow and access would not change.

TikTok is suggesting that the U.S. should hire a third party to monitor, vet, and verify the information going in and out of the app.