Biden Madness: Regional Finals, Round 3

Biden Madness 2.0 is heating up!
Tuesday’s face-off was a nail-bitter as “You Ain’t Black” succeed by just 2%!
The next round is sure to be just as close as two very different, but very strong Biden-isms go head-to-head.
SEED #3. Where’s Jackie?
Reminder: This a rare moment in Biden Madness where it’s simply not a funny moment, but rather just sad and cringey. Biden went down the list of names, then mistakenly paused to look for Rep. Jackie Walorski, who had died in a car accident a month prior.
VS
SEED #6. Trueinnernationaldapressure.
Reminder: The president was in the middle of a passionate and what-he-perceived as an inspiring speech when he bestowed this piece of art.
Listen to both and vote now on Twitter!
Tune in every weekday, around 4:48ish to hear which clip is moving onto the next round.
-
A black wedding band on a man's right hand means WHAT?
-
Honda Moving Accord Production to Indiana
-
Man Found Shot Outside Greenwood Restaurant, Later Died
-
NWS: Heavy Rain, Flooding Both Possible Across Indiana on Friday
-
Delphi Murders Trial May Be Far, Far Away
-
Hoosiers Get Ready for Senior Night, Final Regular Season Contest
-
Kegan Kline's Father, Podcaster, & "anthony_shots" Model Named Potential Witnesses
-
Indiana is near the top of Pro 2A States