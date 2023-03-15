Fort Wayne Pimp Gets 15 Years in Prison for Trafficking Minor

INDIANAPOLIS — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking a minor.

28-year-old Damion Alexander pled guilty to sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl in 2021. Court documents say that Alexander met the girl and her adult friend, then convinced them to travel between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.

Alexander caused them to engage in sex acts for his own commercial gain. From May to June in 2021, Alexander transported them to Indianapolis hotels to perform the acts.

Police obtained cell phone videos of Alexander abusing the girl while she was severely impaired. He took sexually explicit photos and videos of the minor and adult to use for online sex advertisements.

Alexander would work with the commercial sex buyers to set prices, he would then direct the minor for how long she would spend with the buyers and what sexual acts to perform.

Alexander would get thousands of dollars through CashApp, then claimed to “hold” the money for the minor if she ever needed it.

In June 2021, IMPD officers found the girl at the Sheraton Hotel at Keystone Crossing. They found Alexander outside of the hotel room, but he tried to run away when police arrived.

“Trafficking vulnerable minors’ bodies for financial gain is a despicable crime that merits significant punishment,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Pimps like this defendant inflict lasting trauma with utter disregard for the safety or dignity of those they exploit. Our office and our law enforcement partners, including the FBI and IMPD, are fully committed to rescuing survivors from sex trafficking and putting pimps in prison. The sentence imposed today should serve as a warning to would-be traffickers: if you sell minors for sex you will spend many years in federal prison.”

IMPD worked alongside the FBI to investigate the case.

Wednesday, Alexander was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $13,000 as restitution to his victims.