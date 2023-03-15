Listen Live
Local News

Community Center for Veterans Gets New Name

Published on March 15, 2023

An image of an American flag.

INDIANAPOLIS — An organization dedicated to serving veterans in need will be renaming its community center.

HVAF – which now stands for Helping Veterans and Families – supports Hoosier veterans who are homeless, or at risk of becoming so.

The Veterans Community Center is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, as it will thereafter be known as the Colonel Donald W. Moreau, Sr. Veterans Community Center.  Colonel Moreau was the first CEO of the organization; he served in the military for 28 years.

The Indiana state flag.

Source: (Photo by Ronnia Chua/Thinkstock.)

Related Stories

At the Moreau Veterans Community Center, vets can get food and clothing, use a computer lab, and explore a library with Colonel Moreau’s personal collection.  They can also access housing resources, hygiene products, and more.

As of now, about 250 people visit the food pantry every month.  This number has grown significantly due to inflation.

Donated canned foods sit in a bin at San Mateo High School on November 29, 2017 in San Mateo, California.

Source: (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If you would like to attend the ceremony Thursday, head to the downtown headquarters on North Pennsylvania Street at 5 p.m.  There, you can learn more about the organization, tour the center, and enjoy refreshments.  The ceremony will start outside – weather permitting – so you will want to bring layers.

Current CEO Emmy Hildebrand encourages you to bring food and clothing donations.  She says non-perishable food items and new undergarments are much needed, as well as gently used clothing.

You can also donate funds to HVAF here.

Rear view of military man father carrying happy little son with american flag on shoulders and enjoying amazing summer nature view on sunny day, happy male soldier dad reunited with son after US army

Source: Photo: evgenyatamanenko/Getty Images

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Local News - Health Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close