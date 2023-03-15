Indiana Couple Charged in January 6th Capitol Riots

WASHINGTON — An Indiana couple has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions at the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Arthur and Jessica Reyher, both 38, of Brownsburg were arrested Wednesday. Both are accused of engaging in violence against police at the Capitol that day in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas.

The United States Department of Justice says both Reyhers went into a tunnel three separate times to help push against police officers and enter the Capitol. At one point, a police officer screamed in pain as he was pinned between a shield and a door.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

Since January 6th, 2021, nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states with more than 320 people charged with assaulting or impeding police.