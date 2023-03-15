Edison School Of The Arts Executive Director and CEO Terminated

INDIANAPOLIS–The Executive Director and CEO for Edison School of the Arts in Indianapolis is out of a job.

The board voted to remove Executive Director Nathan Tuttle because Tuttle had been accused of repeating a racial slur while disciplining a student for saying the same word.

“Under Tuttle’s leadership, a significant divide has developed amongst students, parents, faculty and the staff of the school,” said Board Member Ernest Disney-Britton.

The board also decided to eliminate the Executive Director position and create the position of building administrator, which would have similar responsibilities. They gave that role to the current elementary school principal Amy Berns.

The school also voted to conduct a review of all its policies and procedures regarding the use of racially inappropriate or offensive language. The board says they will also provide more resources to parents.

“We are going to call on candidates for what we are calling the Edison Empowers Parent Committee,” Board Member Greg Wallis said. “We have heard loud and strong how parents need a voice.”

Edison School of the Arts is a school that teaches visual, performing and digital arts in the Indianapolis Public School district. It serves the entire city of Indianapolis and some surrounding counties.