Russian Jet Destroys a U.S. Spy Drone

On Tuesday, a Russian jet rammed into a United States spy drone, which led to it falling into the Black Sea.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,”

U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in a statement.

There are multiple quotes from important people. There is one word consistently used in all of their statements.

“Unprofessional”

Russia better watch out. The United States Air Force is not to be trifled with. It will be interesting to see how things unfold from here in Ukraine.