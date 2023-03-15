Russian Fighter Jet Intercepts U.S. Drone Over Black Sea

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is addressing Russia’s interception of a U.S. drone over international waters on Tuesday. Press Secretary General Patrick Ryder describes the Russian actions as “reckless.”
The Pentagon says Russian jets dumped fuel in front of an American drone and damaged one of the propellers, forcing it to land in the Black Sea.
The Russians disagreed, insisting the U.S. drone was in their established airspace near Crimea. Russia Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said the country doesn’t want “confrontation” with the U.S., but according to him, “American aircraft have no business being near the Russian border.”
After being summoned to the State Department following the incident, Antonov spoke to reporters and said the Russian pilots were “professional” in their actions.
A top Senate Republican says Russia’s interception of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea should “serve as a wake-up call to isolationists in the United States.” Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi added the U.S. should “treat [ Russian President Vladimir ] Putin as the threat he truly is.”
Wicker insisted Putin wants things like this to force America to stop supporting Ukraine as it fights back against Russia’s invasion.
-
A black wedding band on a man's right hand means WHAT?
-
Honda Moving Accord Production to Indiana
-
Man Found Shot Outside Greenwood Restaurant, Later Died
-
NWS: Heavy Rain, Flooding Both Possible Across Indiana on Friday
-
Delphi Murders Trial May Be Far, Far Away
-
Hoosiers Get Ready for Senior Night, Final Regular Season Contest
-
Kegan Kline's Father, Podcaster, & "anthony_shots" Model Named Potential Witnesses
-
Indiana is near the top of Pro 2A States