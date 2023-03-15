James Taylor on the Willow Project

President Biden angered progressives by allowing ConocoPhillips to drill for oil in northern Alaska.

As James Taylor, President of the Heartland Institute, explains to Tony Kats, this is not a cause for celebration.

The Biden Administration is aggressively opposed to energy security in the United States, and their actions have severely limited America’s ability to produce energy.

This move from President Biden does nothing to overcome the radical decisions made to restrict drilling, and is not a cause for celebration.