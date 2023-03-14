Listen Live
Win $1 Million If You Predict A Perfect Bracket!

WIBC Basketball Mayhem - enter to win 1 million dollars

March is here and it is time for the greatest tournament of all time! The Men’s College Basketball NCAA Tournament!

Join us and everyone else in the world and take your shot at $1 Million by seeing if you can predict the PERFECT BRACKET!

Flip a coin, do your research, or pick which team has the coolest mascot. We support your method!

Sign up and enter below! ⬇️

