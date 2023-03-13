Man Killed After In Car Crash After Trying To Run From Cops

LAWERENCE, Ind. — A man is dead after he attempted to flee from police Sunday night in a vehicle pursuit, crashing into a telephone pole in Lawrence.
Lawrence Police Department PIO Khalid Brooks told News 8 that at 8 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of I-465 and Pendleton Pike. The vehicle fled the scene at high speed westbound on Pendleton Pike and northbound on Shadeland Avenue.
While driving at high speed, the male driver lost control at the intersection of East 46th Street and Shadeland Avenue, causing the vehicle to roll over and hitting a telephone pole.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the license plate on the vehicle did not match and who the vehicle belongs to has not been identified. The identity of the man has not been released.
No further information was immediately provided
