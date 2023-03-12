Purdue Takes Big Ten Tournament Title and #1 Seed

CHICAGO–The Purdue men’s basketball team won the Big Ten Tournament Title Sunday with a 67-65 win over Penn State at the United Center. They also claimed something else.

With a record of 29-5, they got a #1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. They will face the winner of Texas-Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday.

In the Big Ten Tournament, Purdue had wins over Rutgers, Ohio State, and Penn State.

The other #1 seeds are Alabama, Houston, and Kansas.

After scoring 32 points in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Purdue center Zach Edey scored 30 points to lead Purdue to the win Sunday over Penn State.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Hoosiers were granted a #4 seed in the Midwest Region. They face #13 seed Kent State on Friday. You’ll be able to hear that game on 93.1 WIBC. Indiana won their first game over Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament, but then lost to Penn State on Saturday.

Overall, the Big Ten had 8 teams make the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.