A Child in Brown County, Hit by a School Bus

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A child in Brown County was taken to the hospital Thursday after getting hit at the bus stop…by their own bus.

Police went to Four Mile Ridge Road – a few miles from Nashville – late Thursday afternoon after hearing that a child had been run over by a bus. It seems the child had gotten off the bus and then gotten hit, though it is not clear why.

The child’s family took them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were later taken to a different hospital in Indianapolis.

Emily Tracy, Superintendent of Brown County Schools, released a statement in which she said, “As a result of this very unfortunate incident, Brown County Schools is reviewing all of its safety protocols and procedures with our transportation department.”

Neither the child nor the bus driver have been identified at this time.