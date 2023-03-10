Support a Local Chaplaincy at a Breakfast Buffet

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Next month, you can support a local organization while enjoying a breakfast buffet.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Chaplaincy will be hosting its Prayer Breakfast Fundraiser on Wednesday, April 26th. This event is open to anyone and everyone, and it will offer more information about the Chaplaincy and feature a speaker who has benefited from its programs.

Chaplains work to help people spiritually, emotionally, and physically. They pray for those in need, but they also assist law enforcement and members of the community, appear at weddings and funerals, and more.

They even work closely with inmates. For example, they secure clothing and/or temporary housing for newly released inmates, get bus tickets for released individuals to help them get home, provide food, and help with relocations.

If you would like to attend the fundraiser, you and your family can join from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Mill Top Conference & Banquet Center in Noblesville. Registration will start at 7 a.m.

You can purchase single tickets in advance here. Single tickets cost $35, or you can secure an entire table for $300 here.

Senior Chaplain Mark Fidler says funds donated to the Chaplaincy are all carefully managed. Every penny is overseen by a Board of Directors comprised of various community members, including Sheriff Quakenbush.

If you cannot make it to the breakfast, but would still like to support the Chaplaincy, learn more about how to do so here. The organization will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this summer.